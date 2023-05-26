Many times in my days of running for and serving in public office, people would say, “Government should be run more like a business!” They had a point, but only to a certain degree. For instance, the point of any business is to make a profit, right? But boy, if elected officials started making a profit off of taxpayers it wouldn’t go over very well! Instead, you try to hit the mark — make sure you have just enough to cover the expenses.
Today I realized another aspect of “government as business,” having to do with voters and voting. If government was a business, then the voters would be the customers, and every business knows you need more customers! Curiously, though, the supposed party of business has been working as hard as they can to reduce the number of customers! Even, in Florida, tricking customers into participating and then busting them for illegally voting!
Many things in life seem upside down these days, or as if past rules no longer apply. However, a lot of it is simple human greed, fear and foolishness. Still, it sure is weird that a party that claims to be all about business and the marketplace is so worried about letting customers through the doors. Maybe they’re afraid that the customers aren’t buying what they’re selling.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg
{div} {/div}