We are now fully engulfed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The health, social, emotional, and economic costs will be horrendous. We must face and deal as best we can with the challenges presented. Government at all levels must work for common good. We should all be thankful for those working on the medical front of this struggle.
On the economic front, many businesses and citizens face a great economic challenge. The Congress at this time is working to write legislation to help ameliorate the impact of this economic downturn. Offer loans, but please not handouts for the corporations. While we may not agree totally with what gets passed, we must take substantial action as soon as possible. The hypocrisy of so many clamoring for government help is very instructive. It is ironic that all those who decry socialism, who shame those on welfare programs and Bernie Sanders as a socialist now have their hands out for a government handout. Bailout programs are all socialistic in character. Big corporations now have their hands out. Would a real capitalist ask for government help? It’s the same old story, privatize profits but socialize the downturns. They tell us government should keep its hands off and don’t tell us what to do, but “HELP” when the profits disappear.
These corporations just got billions of dollars in tax cuts from President Trump and his minions in Congress. They told us that the corporations would take the money and invest it in new equipment and hire more workers. Another untruth from the mouths of those on the right. The corporations took the money and used it to buy back their own stock so that the big wigs could become wealthier and make their stock options even more enriching.
Now the federal government must use deficit spending to deal with the current crisis like it did after the crash of 2008. President Obama, after dealing with the crash that started during the Bush Administration, did reduce the deficit; Trump and the Republican Congress exploded the deficit. Is this what all those fiscal conservatives promised? It must be understood that deficit spending is an illness that infects both parties, but it is the Republicans who live on the promises of more and greater tax cuts without cutting expenses. While Trump lies when he tells us that “we have the greatest economy ever,” it was a growing economy in which deficits should have been reduced not exploded. The political fact is that it is so much easier to cut taxes than to cut programs. The Republicans, when they try to cut spending, can only seem to go after the programs that help the least among us.
The biggest question with the relief packages being written now is who will be helped the most. With the Bush bailout after the 2008 crash, it was the bankers who walked away with the prize while millions of citizens saw their life savings disappear and homes reposed. The political right believes that what is good for business is good for the country. Remember the trickle-down economics of Ronald Reagan? A philosophy which still permeates the political right. I believe that they have it backwards. We should have an ooze-up economy. What is good for the people is good for the country and business.
Henry Ford understood this when he raised the pay of his workers to the unheard of rate of $5 a day.
The President likes to tell us that he is a war time president. But he fails to act like we are facing a nationwide crisis that needs national leadership. He downplayed the risk for weeks and failed to prepare with the weapons needed for this war. He keeps putting things off to governors, many of whom have taken on the crisis. He denies any responsibility.
He isn’t providing the coordination so the states are all working together. The president has failed to use the Emergency Procurement Act because he says it would be socialism.
Franklin Roosevelt, a real wartime president who came to office in the worst economic crisis in our history, used it effectively in WWII. Trump has given us a haphazard approach to producing the weapons needed for this enemy.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.