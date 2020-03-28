Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain likely. High around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.