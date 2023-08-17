With more than 1 million new fully electric vehicles (EVs) expected to roll onto the nation’s highways this year, it’s good to see solid progress on the installation of EV charging stations at strategic locations across Pennsylvania.
This week, Mike Carroll, secretary of the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) along with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers announced the first round of funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) project.
A total of $33.8 million in federal funding is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for EV charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The first round lays out plans for 54 charging projects in 35 counties. Each of the project locations will receive four charging ports for a total of 216 new ports across the state.
The project locations are generally lined up along interstate highways and other major routes crisscrossing the commonwealth because these charging stations will primarily serve travelers. EV owners generally have charging equipment at their homes to keep their vehicles juiced up for day-to-day, local travel.
One of the proposed locations is in the heart of the Central Susquehanna Valley, at the American Truck Plaza, located along Interstate 80 at the Limestoneville Exit 215, a few miles east of Milton.
It represents one of the strategic locations for charging ports across the east-west Interstate 80. Others to the west of Milton are set for Interstate Exits (mile markers) 173 in Clinton County, 158 in Centre County, 133 in Clearfield, 81 in Jefferson County, and Exits 42 and 29 in Venango County.
Interstate 80 charging stations to the east of Milton’s Exit 215 include Exits (mile markers) 242 in Columbia County, 262 in Luzerne County, and 284 in Monroe County.
For those traveling south from the Valley toward Harrisburg, charging stations are planned along Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Dauphin, Cumberland and Franklin counties and along Interstate 83 in Dauphin and York counties.
To the north, charging stations are proposed along Interstate 81 in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.
All of these charging stations, many to be located at convenience stores, service stations and truck stops, will become essential as new and used EVs roll out across the country.
Cox Automotive reports that nearly 300,000 new EVs were sold in the second quarter of this year, an increase of 48.2 percent from the second quarter of last year. Tesla is the largest seller of EVs, Cox Automotive reports, topping the second leading seller, Chevrolet, by a 10-to-1 margin.
It remains to be seen if consumer enthusiasm for EVs continues in the months and years ahead, but for now, it’s encouraging to see the state and federal governments driving forward in support of the automotive market they promote.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.