Even before the coronavirus sent the stock market reeling, the economy was weaker than most press reports were admitting. Most of the new wealth created by working Americans was going to the very wealthy and nothing that the current administration was doing was likely to change that. Without new regulations supporting the ability of working people to organize, and without a more progressive tax system, inequality will continue to rise.
The press reported that unemployment was currently low and wages are beginning to rise, and the administration, predictably, was taking credit. But the increase in wages were quite small relative to what workers were producing and high wage earners were enjoying the biggest wage increases. Most of us are producing more wealth and receiving about the same or less in wages. This trend has been in place since Reagan went after the air traffic controllers in 1981 and Republicans began dismantling the policies that gave workers modest bargaining power.
Wealth inequality is at an all-time high with the top 10 percent controlling at least 70 percent of all wealth and 90 percent of business wealth. This trend is the result of neo-liberal policies pursued by both Democratic and Republican administrations. These include passing laws that make it difficult or impossible to successfully organize unions, failing to raise the federal minimum wage in line with inflation, supporting trade agreements that encourage companies to move jobs overseas, undermining labor standards that govern hours and compensation, cutting taxes on businesses and the wealthy, deregulation and weak enforcement of regulatory rules.
Advocates for these policies, both Democrat and Republican, argue that they stimulate business growth, create jobs and raise everybody’s incomes. But the historical record shows that they simply redistribute wealth to those who are already rich. For example, since 1980 real hourly compensation has risen 15 percent but net productivity has risen 70 percent. Prior to 1980 productivity and hourly wages went up by approximately the same amount. We used to receive more when we produced more, but our current policies result in most of the increased wealth going to the already wealthy. The result? In the last 30 years, half the country has seen no increase in wealth while the top 10 percent has seen their wealth double and the top 1 percent has seen their wealth triple.
Is government the problem as neo-liberal advocates argue? In part, yes. Bad government policies that create tax breaks for the already rich, definitely contribute to increasing inequality. But government can be used effectively to support wages for working people. Wage growth was four times stronger in states with minimum wage increases, but advocates of the neo-liberal approach continue to argue, against the evidence, that raising the minimum wage results in unemployment. Government policies to support unions, regulate financial markets and provide a real safety net for unemployed and sick or injured workers were a big reason that during the post-war period workers’ income and wealth rose as their productivity went up. Government is not the problem, government on behalf of the wealthy is the problem.
In spite of his populist rhetoric, Trump’s tax bill and current budget are fully consistent with these neo-liberal policies that benefit the rich in spite of his claim to be fighting for working people. Continuing these neo-liberal policies will mean continued economic hardship for 90 percent of working Americans, and a continued concentration of wealth and political influence at the top.
This pattern of wealth distribution is not inevitable. Reversing these neo-liberal policies by electing good government will help strengthen the bargaining power of worker people and create a fair tax structure that does not continue to funnel the wealth that working Americans create into the pockets of the already wealthy. It will also protect the air, water and soil on which our future prosperity deeply depends. Responsible voters inform themselves on the historical record and cast their vote for candidates that truly do have their interests at heart.
The coronavirus pandemic will only make this unequal distribution even worse. The legislation passed this past week will offer some temporary help, but the result will be even greater concentration of wealth. Coronavirus is not the problem, but it will exacerbate the current inequality.
David Kristjanson-Gural is a professor of Economics at Bucknell and Owner of Wild Goose Farm.