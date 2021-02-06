Abraham Lincoln delivered a speech on June 18, 1858, in which he stated “A house divided cannot stand.” He certainly was correct because on Nov. 19, 1863, President Lincoln gave the famous “Gettysburg Address” in remembrance of all the men who died in the Civil War. He mentioned that these men died so that a government of the people, by the people, and for the people should not perish from the earth. The nation at that time was sharply divided on the issue of slavery. The war claimed more than 600,000 American lives.
Today this country is again sharply divided between two political parties with two divergent political views. On Jan. 6, we witnessed a tragedy that I thought I would never see in my lifetime. An armed mob stormed the Capitol. Legislators literally had to run for their lives to escape the wrath of the mob. The scenes of legislators lying on the benches in the Capitol with gas masks in their hands will never be forgotten. All this action was directly caused and under the approval of President Trump. Trump had directed the people to go after Vice President Pence to overturn the election results.
To show how divided the two parties are, one only needs to look at the voting records of senators and representatives on various proposed bills introduced into each house. Whether the bills are approved or rejected is by and large strictly along party lines. Now the issue of whether to impeach President Trump because his act of sedition against the United States vividly shows the division between the parties. In the House, all Democrats and only 5 percent of the Republicans voted for impeachment. In the Senate it looks like the percentages will be about the same. My word, Republican senators and representatives who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and had to run for your lives, what are you thinking is an impeachable offense? Is your loyalty to the people you represent and the constitution or is it to the party. It’s very obvious. Your actions tell us the answer.
I remember when Donald Trump was campaigning for president he said, “I could walk down Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and not lose any of my supporters.” He can now say: I stood in the White House and incited insurrection where 5 people died and did not lose any of my supporters. I have pardoned the people who did my dirty work during the last 4 years and not lose any of my supporters. I elevated honorable people to cabinet and other government positions and then fired them at will and I did not lose any supporters. I misled the people about the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and I did not lose my supporters. I told the mob to go after Vice President Pence and did not lose my supporters. You know I am proud of myself and have done well and I have not lost my supporters.”
What does it take for people to see the seriousness of the situation the nation is in at this moment? Impeachment in the Senate with enough votes to ensure that President Trump can never run for president is the only way to ensure this tragedy will not happen again. If significant action is not taken against the perpetrators of the attack on the Capitol, the seriousness of the attack is diminished. In the future, individuals will not hesitate to launch another attack because there is no real consequence to their actions.
If you think this protection of party members is a characteristic of the Republican party, it is not. If the situation and circumstances were reversed and a Democratic candidate was president and performed like Trump, Nancy Pelosi and Chuch Schumer would be right out there defending their candidate no matter what they had done.
I’m sorry President Lincoln but our country is no longer a government of the people, by the people and for the people that you so eloquently envisioned in your Gettysburg Address. It has turned into a government of the party, by the party and for the party. My only hope is that people see the error in voting for candidates who cannot compromise and vote for what is right. Senators and representatives, if you cannot see the seriousness of the situation, that what happened on Jan. 6 cannot be tolerated, then I think it is time for you to resign or be voted out of office.
We need someone who votes for the people not just for the party. If you want to see what a “for the party” type of government looks like, look at pre-WWII Germany, North Korea, Iran, and China. Is this the kind of future you want for America?
I’m still grateful that, at least at the present time, I have the freedom to express my views without fear of the government coming to my door to arrest me. I only hope that my two young granddaughters will have the same freedoms when they grow up.
William Renn lives in Sunbury.