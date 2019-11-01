East Buffalo Township is facing a crisis. Our current board of supervisors has degraded the township’s relationship with Lewisburg Borough. A long-time partner and local ally, the borough has worked with the township to reduce the cost and improve the quality of the essential services that we, as residents, rely on every day. From the fire engine company to the police department, the borough and the township have worked together to provide public goods to the citizens of both municipalities for years.
Unfortunately, this has changed quite dramatically. Over the past 3 years, the supervisors have worked to systematically destroy this relationship from the ground up. What began with petty squabbles has become an all-out court battle that has cost taxpayers of East Buffalo Township over $10,000.
This situation is ridiculous. We should be working with, not against our neighbors. We should be providing the services residents need, not putting their future into jeopardy. We should be working pragmatically, not falling victim to partisan politics and name-calling.
Voters, I urge you to support Jim Knight on Nov. 5. He can provide clear and logical insight that the township desperately needs to resolve these consequential issues. Jim is a longtime community member, engineer, and project manager who is dedicated to making sure that government works for us. Vote for Jim Knight for township supervisor on Nov. 5.
Jacob Feuerstein,
Lewisburg