I want to second Sharron Jeffers’ letter of Oct. 29, ‘On Election Day, are you voting for or against authoritarianism?’ Election authoritarianism can be removed by ensuring a level-playing field for the opposition, by counting votes correctly and always abiding by the result of the popular vote. Electoral authoritarianism stands as a major threat to peace, democracy, and the rule of law. It gravely threatens the right of ordinary individuals within our states to cast their vote.
As we approach our midterm election we see this taking place throughout our country.
In order to gain control of our government, more than 350 Republican election deniers, after two years that we elected President Biden by more than 7 million votes, are running for governmental positions. Hundreds of bills have been introduced that would curtail our freedom to make our votes count. Some of these are: Immediately claiming voter fraud, closing voting places, eliminating mail-in voting and drop boxes, limiting mail-in ballots by requiring them to be notarized, having photo ID be shown to return a mail-in ballot, prohibiting a student ID to be used to vote, purging of voter rolls, and election board takeovers.
Another commentary I would like to make reference to is by Leonard Pitts, published Oct. 26. There have been two elections in our time that did not elect a president by the majority of the people, George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump. With one, we were engaged in the longest war in our history that we never won, based on a lie, weapons of mass destruction; and, the other one charged in two impeachments, like never before for a sitting president.
There is no other way for the Republican party to win a midterm election if the Democrats will get out and vote. There are 9 percent more registered Democratic voters than there are Republicans. In 17 states Independent registered voters cannot vote in mid-terms.
Let’s make our votes elect the government we want.
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg