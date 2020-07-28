It is good that a bill designed to ensure access to public records during a declared emergency, including the current coronavirus crisis, will become law — even without the signature of Gov. Tom Wolf.
The legislation gained unanimous approval in the state House of Representatives and Senate, but the governor had threatened to veto it, calling it “ill-conceived and poorly drafted.”
In a statement issued on Sunday, Wolf announced that he will allow the bill to become law without his signature. “I am going to err on the side of transparency, as I have done throughout my term, and let this bill become law,” Wolf wrote in his statement.
We agree that it is best to err on the side of transparency because the rights of citizens to have access to the function of our government and the records that document those actions are critical, especially during emergency situations when government decisions could change the course of citizens’ lives and careers.
Elected lawmakers in the state’s General Assembly have complained for months that Wolf has shielded important information about his administration’s decision-making, especially relating to business and industry limitations and shutdowns, while responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
State Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, introduced the transparency legislation after state agencies temporarily stopped processing requests made under the state’s Right-to-Know Law amid the shutdown in mid-March.
“If people can’t get into the offices to actually look for something that somebody wants to know through a Right-to-Know, that makes it really hard to happen,” Wolf said at a recent press briefing. “So it’s an impractical bill.”
Grove responded that his bill includes flexibility for the state Office of Open Records (OOR) to set personal health safety guidelines for all employees. “The goal is to weigh employee safety with transparency,” Grove said.
The governor also expressed concern that the bill would force the disclosure of sensitive information, including private health data and records relating to critical infrastructure, emergency operation plans and trade secrets of private entities.
The bill specifies that information relating to disaster declarations, including the data state agencies use to set policies and take actions during an emergency, should be classified as public records. Melissa Melewski, a media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, notes that there are provisions in the existing open records law and Grove’s bill that protect proprietary and confidential information.
Yes, we agree with the governor that it’s best to err on the side of governmental transparency, but he could have made a stronger statement in support of citizens’ rights to clearly view and evaluate the decisions of their elected leaders by signing the measure.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.