I am absolutely appalled by Representative Fred Keller’s letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, in which Rep. Keller accused the governor of “ill-prepared actions” for ordering the shut-down of non-life-sustaining businesses.
Gov. Wolf has acted appropriately to take steps to slow down the spread of a disease which responds to no current vaccine or treatment, and is 10 times as lethal as the common flu.
If the leader of Rep. Keller’s party, instead of repeatedly assuring the public that the virus was “totally under control,” had taken bold steps when the first coronavirus case arrived in the United States (as did the head of South Korea), we would not be as unprepared as we are now, and hence might not have needed such drastic action. Rep. Keller owes Gov. Wolf an apology.
Pat Piper-Smyer,
Lewisburg