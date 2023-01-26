Government officials on the local, state and federal levels help boost and support the economy nearly every time they streamline the process of launching new businesses and industries.
That is the primary goal of the third executive order issued by Gov. Josh Shapiro during his first week in office.
On Tuesday, the governor signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and the Economic Development Strategy Group.
The newly created initiatives, both based within the governor’s office, will be a “one-stop shop” for businesses looking to grow, the governor said. The focus will be to aggressively reignite the state’s economy by fostering innovation, supporting transformational economic development and creating real opportunities for businesses and workers.
The governor also named Ben Kirshner, a business leader and entrepreneur, to the newly established role of chief transformation and opportunity officer.
“I’ve heard from business and labor leaders across the commonwealth — government needs to work more quickly and figure out a way to get to ‘yes,’” Shapiro said.
“Today, we are making clear that Pennsylvania is open for business and that we are going to be leaders in economic growth, job creation and innovation.”
The Office of Transformation and Opportunity will help develop and lead an overall growth strategy and implement economic development projects, coordinating with state agencies, expediting permit reviews and ensuring the speed of business reviews and approval of key incentive programs, the governor’s office noted.
The Economic Development Strategy Group will be driven by Kirshner, chaired by the governor and include the state secretaries of the departments of Labor and Industry, Community and Economic Development, Transportation, Agriculture, Education and Environmental Protection.
The group will directly advise the governor on economic development projects and processes to attract and retain employers, recruit innovation leaders and create career-building jobs, especially in underserved communities.
“My administration will connect our business, our workforce, our world-class universities and research institutions and the public sector to spur economic development, particularly in communities that have too often been left behind,” the governor said.
“By helping businesses that are already here, encouraging new ones to move to Pennsylvania and investing in our workforce, we can create real opportunity and build an economy that works for everyone.”
It’s a new year with a new administration launching new visions for Pennsylvania. We look forward to reporting on the results.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.