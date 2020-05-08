Twenty-four Pennsylvania counties — including the four that make up our Valley — go into Gov. Tom Wolf’s “yellow phase” today. Yellow doesn’t mean everything will be like March 9, the day things started to change across Pennsylvania. Yellow means caution, slow down.
We make a plea to everyone to take it easy today and in the coming days and weeks. This doesn’t and shouldn’t represent a doors-swing-wide-open-back-to-normal free-for-all.
If you think it is, and enough people have similar thoughts, then prepare yourself to spend Christmas in quarantine, a Hallmark movie no one wants to watch.
We have flattened the curve and our hospital systems were not overwhelmed; that was the goal. The numbers are what they are primarily because we’ve following guidelines put in place. Consider it a job well done to get here.
The job is not finished.
Gov. Wolf’s “yellow phase” contains many restrictions, including social distancing and masking requirements and limits on gatherings of 25 or more people. Certain businesses in which social distancing can be difficult and personal interaction is high — like restaurants and bars — aren’t allowed to open. Those that can have to follow significant and justifiable guidelines.
Skeptics point out the number of cases and deaths are significantly lower than some of the terrible projections of late March and early April. The numbers are lower because of everything we’ve done to this point, not because they were inaccurate.
The fact that Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are allowed to partially open today is because we have done a good job social distancing and following state and CDC guidelines.
We understand the want to open, to return to some sort of the lives we lived. It’s the reason hundreds protested — recklessly without social distancing and some without masks, but certainly a First Amendment right — in Harrisburg a few weeks ago.
People are frustrated. Angry. Scared.
We all are. To go from where we feared we might be heading to where we are now required a tremendous sacrifice. To get where we all want to go, will require a cautioned, science-driven reopening. That means some more sacrificing.
So keep your mask on. Keep your distance. Allow this gradual reopening to truly be gradual.
