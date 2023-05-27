High school graduations are underway in the Valley. Seniors at three schools — Milton, Lourdes Regional and Midd-West — have received their diplomas, beginning the next phase of their lives.
Over the next week or so, another nine schools will graduate with Danville rounding out the ceremonies on June 9.
This year’s seniors have seen a lot. Their freshmen year and parts of the next two school years were deeply impacted by COVID-19 when everything shut down in the final two months of the school year.
It was a quick transition to remote learning, followed by a year of contact tracing and mask-wearing.
But you’ve made it. Stronger. Probably better prepared for what’s next because your high school experience is unlike many that have come before you.
Whether you go on to college, technical school, the military or go right into a job, be the best student, soldier, sailor, Marine or worker you can be. Make the most of it. If you find you don’t want to continue on that path, there are many other options.
Try different things, different jobs, different careers. Meet different people. Have informative and meaningful discussions with people that don’t look like you, think like you, believe like you.
It will make you a better, more well-rounded person.
Here are some other bits of advice as they flip the page to the next chapter:
Travel. There is a wide world out there full of variety in culture, languages, food and people. Learn how other people live, work, play, love. People who travel are less likely to be prejudiced against others. They understand better how the world works. Plus, it is exciting.
Read. Read everything, newspapers, books, magazines, blogs, cereal boxes. You’ll find something interesting everywhere.
Become a manager. Of time. Of money. Of priorities. For 18 years now, someone has told you where to be, when to be there and what to do when you get there. You’re sort of a grown-up now. It is time to tackle grown-up responsibilities.
Focus on what you can control. Your parents learned to “not sweat the small stuff.” You should too.
You can control your social media accounts, so think twice before hitting send. Social media can be a blessing and curse. The people you want to employ you are watching.
You’ve been mocked for being a generation built on participation trophies; we trust you’re not. People will say “no,” so understand life’s not always fair.
You’re never going to please everyone. Don’t try.
Call your parents. Don’t text. Call. They miss you and you will miss them.
