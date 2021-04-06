We had an opportunity to publish some of the best local news we have had in more than a year Sunday, and it came in a simple, basic form — projected dates for high school proms and graduation ceremonies.
One year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic crushed some of the most special moments for hundreds of young adults across the Valley, it is indeed great to report that some measure of normalcy, optimism and joy is returning this spring.
The health and safety measures we have all come to learn and practice over the past 13 months are still in place, but the best news is that high school students are now highlighting important dates on their calendars and preparing to enjoy some special time with their friends.
High school proms are now tentatively scheduled from April 24 through May 28 and graduation ceremonies are slated from May 28 through mid-June across the region.
Some high schools are planning to stage their proms indoors and others will be held outdoors. Some will be school-sponsored events, others will be hosted by parent groups. All will have strict health and safety guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those guidelines are not slowing down the anticipation now building for the special in-person events. Young women and men are flocking to local stores in search of that perfect dress or tuxedo.
“I know people who are also ordering dresses online,” McKenna Mowery, a senior at Lewisburg Area High School, told us. “But it is nice to see all of my friends, with guys or girls just excited to do something together this spring.”
Pamela Carper, owner of Bridal By J, in Selinsgrove, said red is the hot color this year and the most popular style of dresses are “simple and elegant.”
“We’re telling girls, come in. Bring your masks,” said Ciara Voneida, manager and seamstress at Fusion: Formal and Bridal in Lewisburg. “We’ll make it work.”
Together, school administrators, parents and vendors will make it work, and that’s especially important this year.
“I was extremely disappointed to not be able to host the prom last year,” said Emeline Snook, the senior class president at the Selinsgrove Area High School. “I think the thought of having any type of normalcy at all is reassuring. On a scale 1-10 on how excited students are to have end-of-the-year events, I would say 11.”
That is some of the best news we have heard in months.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.