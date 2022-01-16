Many ancient empires operated on command economies. With a command economy, the state coerces markets and labor to extract wealth for itself. People were subject to high taxes, property confiscation, and forced labor. Royal cities were beautiful, armies were powerful, and regular folks were usually poor and micromanaged.
Most of these civilizations believed in the existence of many gods. The universe was eternal, unpredictable, and operated on the whims of these gods.
Western Civilization was heavily influenced by Christianity. It grew expeditiously over the centuries, following the fall of the Western Roman Empire. People believed that one true God intentionally created an orderly universe, and blessed mankind with free will and reason. Typically, thinking was influenced by Greek philosophy, fine-tuned by Divine Revelation.
Westerners like Copernicus, Galileo, and Newton also believed God’s orderly universe had immutable laws that could be discovered and used for good. A factor that partially explains why science continually advanced in the West while the rest of the world lagged.
Western economies evolved from command to feudalism, to mercantilism, to capitalism. Despite its limitations, capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than every other economic system combined.
Western political systems evolved from top-down governments led by dictators, oligarchs, and monarchs: to bottom-up governments like democracies and republics.
The pursuit of knowledge wasn’t limited to a so-called Age of Enlightenment. Early Christians were inventors, artisans, natural philosophers, and educators. These remarkable people not only survived but continually advanced during a challenging period that was maliciously labeled “dark.”
Slavery existed in every culture in recorded history, including African and North American Indian tribes. However, it was destined to end in the West because it contradicted Christianity’s understanding of free will, reason, and human dignity.
Unfortunately, the newly established United States also paid a price for slavery, and the cost was staggering. Nevertheless, the notion that cruel and oppressive colonial and antebellum slavery was the primary reason for our country’s greatness is nonsense.
It was limited government, political and religious freedom, secure property rights, better wages, cheap energy, high literacy rates, a plenitude of raw materials, a growing domestic market, and hard-working hopeful people that propelled America to prominence.
On the dark side, the regularity of wars, abuses, and crimes over the centuries prove beyond a reasonable doubt that human nature is fallen. Honest introspection also backs this up. Introspection doesn’t excuse bad behavior but it does promote understanding, contrition, forgiveness, reconciliation, and growth in wisdom — the building blocks of a more perfect union.
Today, these things are in short supply. The belief that people are endowed by God with certain rights is waning. Human beings in utero are parasites. Male-female distinctions are rejected. Churches are closing. Marriages and families are imploding. Parental obligations are yielded to the state. Primary schools initiate formal indoctrination, universities finish the job. Calling politicians public servants is an oxymoron. Top scientists are morphing into political hacks. Greedy elites kowtow to China. News outlets traffic in partisan propaganda, and overdoing social media subverts critical thinking.
We don’t need a think tank or talk radio to warn us that a grand civilization is fizzling out. The aforementioned evidence suggests that we live in a narcissistic post-Christian era. Ironically, Christianity, the most excellent manifestation of “the good” is now the third rail that immediately stifles meaningful socio-political discourse.
The West has faced existential threats before, but the unabashed disdain for God, Christianity, human reason, and old-school Aristotelian logic have never been this prevalent or this extreme. Consequently, “We the People” are now grossly ill-prepared to judiciously handle finite temporal affairs, not to mention infinite eschatological matters.
Larry Lahiff lives in Lewisburg.