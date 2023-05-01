California Grange #941 in rural Montour County is delighted with The Daily Item's front page notice by Francis Scarcella of our “Meet the Candidates Night” event, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
We are the California Grange, a local chapter of the Pennsylvania State Grange which is celebrating 150 years of service to the rural community.
We are hosting our event at 17 California Road, Watsontown (north of Limestoneville) for the candidates of the 108th Legislative District, to fill the position vacated by Lynda Schlegel Culver. The public is invited to attend.
Bob Pardoe, Jr.
Milton