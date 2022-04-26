Two rising manufacturing firms in Sunbury and a venture to bring senior housing and intergenerational programs to Sunbury will share a total of $4.3 million in grant funds from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
But these are not outright gifts simply doled out to promising operations.
The people behind Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting and the Selinsgrove Regional Engagement Center (REC) had to prove — through a rigorous application process — that they were in position, and had the capability, to make the most of the highly competitive state funding.
On Friday, we learned that their efforts were successful.
State Sen. John R. Gordner, R-27, and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, announced that Fresh Roasted Coffee, now located in the former Sunbury Textile Mill, will receive $1.5 million and Sivana, which is currently preparing to establish a facility, also within the former textile mill, to manufacture hemp-based, biodegradable plastic food containers, will receive $800,000.
It took some work for each of these applicants to receive funding. After showing that they met minimum eligibility guidelines — including that their project remains in development, will start within the next year, but has not yet been completed — they submitted detailed applications to the state Office of the Budget. That office then completes an initial review. Projects that pass the initial review are forwarded to the governor’s administration. The governor grants final approvals.
The RACP program was created to support the “acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects,” state officials write in program literature. The projects are authorized within the Capital Budget and must have a “regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues and other measures of economic activity.”
The local projects hold the promise to do all of these things.
Fresh Roasted Coffee, founded in 2009 by Andy Oakes, will use the state funding to help purchase a single-serve coffee pod machine, which will increase production from 50 to 300 pods per minute, leading to 20 new jobs over the next three years.
Sivana Converting’s grant will be used to renovate and upgrade the former Sunbury Textile Mill to create a modern manufacturing space and offices. The first phase of the project will create more than 100 jobs, with employment eventually expanding to about 350 jobs.
These organizations have been awarded a lot of taxpayer dollars, which must be used to the greatest community and economic impact while facing appropriate scrutiny of handling millions in public financing. The projects seem to have a chance at success if implemented and managed properly.
We congratulate the local award winners and wish them the best as they move forward with their plans to boost the Valley’s economy and communities.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.