Despite the rural nature of the Valley, the region is blessed with tremendous health care options.
There are unquestionably some gaps in terms of specialties, timely availability of appointments and even transportation. But for the geography of the area and the distance from major metropolitan areas, options for care feel more than adequate.
This week, that care got another boost when the Rural Development arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted more than $487,000 to Evangelical Community Hospital, funds that come from the American Recovery Act. The funds will be used to purchase a new mobile medic unit to be stationed at the hospital along with some other new perks.
Evangelical was one of six central Pennsylvania hospitals Wednesday to receive a total of $3.9 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants. The $3.9 million was divided among hospitals in Union, Clinton, Tioga and Centre counties. Bob Morgan, the Pennsylvania state director of the USDA, said during Wednesday’s announcement every dollar will be tracked and accounted for to make sure it is being spent as intended, a welcome response for taxpayers.
“When we invest in rural health care and infrastructure, we invest in the health care of the people in rural America,” Morgan said this week. “Health care facilities, first responder vehicles and equipment are critical resources for every community, in order for people to live happy and healthy lives filled with opportunity.
“Rural America cannot exist without reliable health care systems. These symptoms face many challenges. Since 2010, 135 rural hospitals have closed and another 450 are vulnerable to closure. We hope today to make that situation much more stable.”
The new grant will help push Evangelical’s mobile units. Jonathan Bastian, director of Evangelical’s regional mobile medical services, said the hospital has spent $1.2 million in capital purchases since 2019 to upgrade its service capability, projects that are already making a difference.
Any investment in rural health care is money well spent, presenting an opportunity to close gaps existing in the region.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.