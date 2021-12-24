Mike Piecuch, Snyder County’s District Attorney, had a simple message that resonates far beyond the county lines: “We have an obligation to take care of the officers who take care of us.”
Piecuch was referring to a federal grant obtained by the county which will provide mental health training and peer support to law enforcement members across Snyder and Union counties. The hope, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said, is that it could help extend the careers of some officers.
The two-year grant is for $125,000, officials said. Only 63 grants were awarded across the U.S. The Department of Justice said the funds are used to “improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement through the implementation of peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention and other promising practices for wellness programs.” Of the national grants, only 16 — including Snyder County’s — received the maximum grant of $125,000.
Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Program services are scheduled to go online in January. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. About $7.1 million was issued in grants in June for a variety of similar programs designed to improve the mental health and wellness of the women and men on the front lines.
The wheels for a proactive approach were put in place when Bremigen reached out to Piecuch regarding peer support services for officers in Snyder County.
Officers, Bremigen said, are often under an incredible amount of stress on the job. What an officer sees on a given day can often be enough to leave deep but invisible scars for weeks, months and even years to come. It can translate to issues when off-duty too, Bremigen said, with officers regularly dealing with work-related problems, divorce, alcoholism and more.
It eventually adds up. The idea is to stay ahead of potential issues or breakdowns, putting them in the forefront and addressing them ahead of time.
“A lot of officers are put on the street with a gun, a badge and a car and they see things that the average person doesn’t see,” Bremigen said. A successful policing career “comes down to taking care of their mental well-being.”
Bremigen knows firsthand the impact these types of programs can have on officers, who are much more than a badge. Bremigen said he sought counseling early in his career after some traumatic cases, including the death of an infant.
“It left me empty and there wasn’t much help at all,” he said. “I developed symptoms so I did seek counseling.”
The grant will bring a valuable asset to the officers in the Valley, which in turn makes the region safer for us all.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.