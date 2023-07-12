It appears that some extensive work completed by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) and Penn State Extension to identify spots across the state that lack fast, reliable internet connectivity is about to literally pay off.
Representatives of PBDA and Penn State Extension identified more than 50,000 locations in Pennsylvania that lack access to high-speed internet, but were not included in initial mapping by federal authorities.
The Federal Communications Commission has upheld 32,000 of those findings, making those locations eligible for federal funding to help close what is now known as “the digital divide” — mostly rural areas that have little or no internet service, compared with lightning-fast connections easily accessible in more populated areas.
On Friday, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania will receive more than $1.16 billion in federal funding to expand high-speed broadband internet access across the state.
“When Pennsylvanians are connected to reliable broadband, they have better health outcomes, better education outcomes and better economic outcomes,” Shapiro said during a visit to Beaver Falls, in Beaver County.
“That’s why we need to invest in broadband right now, to grow our economy and strengthen our communities. Accessible, reliable, affordable broadband is important for every community and every family across this commonwealth — no matter your ZIP code,” the governor said.
The $1.6 billion in federal funding is allocated through the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. It will be administered in Pennsylvania by PBDA, an independent, bipartisan agency created in December 2021. PBDA is now in the process of creating a five-year action plan to ensure that federal funding is used to establish high-speed internet access in areas on the slow side of the digital divide.
That plan will be submitted to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) by Aug. 12, state officials said. With approval from NTIA, Pennsylvania will receive the BEAD funding next year and begin awarding grants to implement the plan.
“This is truly about supporting the people of Pennsylvania and ensuring they have the resources to live prosperous and healthy lives,” said Brandon Carson, executive director of the PBDA. “Our team has worked hard to make sure Pennsylvania received this historic level of federal funding.”
As we have noted in this space multiple times, the “digital divide” has persisted in rural areas of this state for far too long. Those who still struggle just to have a tiny slice of the access millions of others have routinely enjoyed for years deserve to have this technological imbalance addressed with lightning speed.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s Editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.