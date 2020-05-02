Last Sunday was grey and rainy. I woke up after a particularly rough day before. It was my 28th wedding anniversary except my dear husband Jeff passed away in January. I spent the day chasing the grief with good memories but not quite succeeding. I woke up Sunday intent to focus on gratitude.
I made myself some cinnamon scones. I offered some to a neighbor for breakfast; we traded scones for blueberry muffins. I’m grateful for special neighbors, someone to talk to or share food with across the yard.
I pulled up Jeff’s Pandora list on our smart TV and put on some music, no TV news today. The music, the scones, the muffin and my dog Maisie on my lap made me smile. For some brief moments the world was OK. I’m grateful for times of calm and thankfulness.
I text two single friends every morning…Good Morning Ladies! We share how we are, plans for the day, and wish each other staying safe. I’m grateful for friends new and old and moments to connect while still alone.
I walk most days with a friend. We talk but no hugs. We can be sad or happy or mad about the unfairness of the universe for taking both our husbands too soon. I’m grateful for times together with someone who understands.
I have a friend I see twice a week, 6 feet apart, and we drink wine and eat a meal together. We talk and laugh and for two hours it feels like there is no pandemic, it feels like the world is normal.
Facetime and Zoom with my 8-year-old granddaughter brighten even the loneliest days. She tells me jokes and I read her silly poetry. We wear animal headbands and make each other laugh. We are only an hour apart but it seems like 1,000 miles.
This pandemic sucks. Being truly alone is no fun. And yet even on grey and rainy days, there is gratitude. I hope you can find yours. We all have much to give to each other and we need to be both givers and receivers in this messy and difficult time, together.
Sharon Koppel,
Mifflinburg