The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) recently instituted a COVID vaccine requirement for all students and chaperones who will be attending the upcoming All-State Festival in the Poconos from April 6-9. While I recognize that the PMEA is a private organization and is legally entitled to such restrictions on a voluntary festival, I feel it has made a grave error in making this determination.
My reasons are many: First, this requirement goes beyond any asked of our students to participate in life. The COVID vaccine is not required for school attendance, for participation in PIAA athletics, or for the PMEA District or Regional Festivals. How does it make sense to mandate vaccination for only the state festival?
Second, the OSHA mandate which was just struck down by the Supreme Court included a testing provision. Why is this not an option? Testing in addition to a medical exemption is not an accommodation.
Third, as the plan currently states, to virtually audition for any of these ensembles, with the exception of the jazz ensembles, requires proof of vaccination.
It is not even possible to audition and then decline the honor of participation because of vaccination status. Because of the late timing of the announcement, jazz auditionees will be allowed to do so.
My objections go well beyond the parameters of this letter allow, but my plea is to all who are concerned with the mental health of our students: Protest, whether or not you or your student is vaccinated.
Rachel Binney,
Lewisburg