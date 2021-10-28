Dan Greak is a contractor and Taekwondo instructor who is running for Union Township supervisor. He supports commonsense zoning to make sure we keep out of Union Township the strip clubs and adult bookstores that litter the miles of 11/15 on the way to Harrisburg. This will be extremely important once the bypass opens.
He also wants to make sure the mine along Route 304 doesn’t turn into a massive landfill, and that we do something about noisy and dangerous cars speeding through our peaceful township. Dan also understands how to manage construction sites and floodplains, which is an issue since the fill and construction debris that was brought into our township was not removed and now displaces over a million gallons of water. This is seriously impacting the residents of Winfield.
Dan will get to work for our township, and never waste our time or money grandstanding on divisive issues that have nothing to do with township management. Dan deserves our votes.
Mark Hutchinson,
Winfield