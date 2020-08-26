Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the American people built the greatest economy the world has ever seen.
During the president’s first term, private industry created more than 400,000 new manufacturing jobs and the United States became a net exporter of natural gas for the first time since 1957. Before the coronavirus pandemic, new unemployment claims had reached a 49-year low as more Americans were working than ever before in American history.
However, despite the Trump Administration’s early action implementing travel restrictions and coordinating the delivery of millions of pieces of personal protective equipment, the unavoidable economic fallout from COVID-19 has dealt a devastating blow to the American economy.
Let us be clear; President Trump and the policies set forth by his administration did not get us into the mess that we are in now—but they are our country’s best chance to lead us out of it.
Many have referred to the period of meteoric economic growth America experienced in the last three and a half years as the Great American Comeback, a time when America reclaimed its place as a leader in production and a global economic powerhouse.
America is the land of opportunity, where hard work and determination get rewarded. My experience is proof. America is the only country in the world where a kid can go straight from high school to a manufacturing factory and, in a short period, work his way to managing the factory while starting his own small business.
Although the concept of running our country like a business has been the subject of much derision by media pundits and armchair politicos, the simple principles of increasing output, lowering costs, and keeping our workers safe applies just as much to the national economy as they do to a small business.
President Trump has taken those principles to government to help grow wages, support jobs, and expand the economy. As a result, last year alone, 2.1 million jobs were added, and the average unemployment rate was 3.7 percent – the lowest in 50 years.
To be clear, the government does not create jobs. People do. Government’s role is to create a regulatory environment where businesses can thrive, and Americans can earn a living to provide for their families. President Trump accomplished that.
This pandemic has impacted our way of life to a degree that nobody could have predicted. The past several months have tested the American spirit greatly. Though the economic hardships we face should not be understated, we must also take notice of what we found during that period of soul searching.
We found a community of neighbors helping one another. Small businesses created grant programs to help other small businesses. Food banks saw record donations. And manufacturers produced critical supplies of personal protective equipment.
We found a deep and abiding admiration for the men and women on the front lines; the essential workers who keep the world turning.
Congress found a rare, if fleeting, spirit of cooperation, passing four major relief measures with overwhelming bipartisan support. These relief packages included the CARES Act, which, among other things, provided $600 billion to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, allowing millions of workers to remain employed through the pandemic.
The opportunity that stands before us is perhaps the greatest in recent memory. As we emerge from this crisis, as we chart a new course toward prosperity, we must thoughtfully consider whose leadership puts us in the greatest position to succeed. President Trump has shown through his actions that his administration is dedicated to keeping America moving on the road to recovery. Moreover, the president’s accomplishments are evidence that we can rebound from this pandemic even stronger than before.
The second Great American Comeback has already begun. 80 percent of America’s small businesses are now open, and jobs gained since April represent a recovery of nearly half of those lost during the early stages of this pandemic. Millions of Americans are back to work in our critical energy and manufacturing sectors.
The American people are eager for a return to normalcy. Let us not forget what normal was prior to March: record-high employment numbers, historic economic gains, unprecedented prosperity and a pro-business regulatory environment that allowed for the greatest period of growth in American history.
Let us not also forget the president who led us there.
Fred Keller is a member of Congress, representing Pennsylvania’s 12th District.