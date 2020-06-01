Sunday, May 24, was a great day for our area. Our cruise started in the Walmart parking lot. Cruisers from our area and many areas of Eastern Pennsylvania began to arrive as early as 9 a.m. More than 200 vehicles and motorcycles participated.
We, the Kulpmont Cruise Association, and the cruisers were pleasantly surprised by the large turnout. Many spectators came to the parking lot to view the fantastic display of vehicles that showed up. The spectators on the cruise route enjoyed a day in the sun.
During a period of time when this horrible virus has taken away our normal way of life and many of our liberties, we felt doing something different, like the cruise, was an opportunity to see some light, sunshine and hope at the end of this dark tunnel we are now experiencing. Maybe it will help build our morale.
Our reward was observing the smiles of the spectators at Walmart and on the cruise route. We celebrated Memorial Day weekend by honoring our veterans and the many people helping us during this pandemic.
Many thanks to mayors Nicholas Bozza, Kulpmont and Philip Cimino, Mount Carmel; and Rich Mychak representing Mount Carmel Township Supervisors. Hats off to their police departments and fire police, fire trucks and ambulances from the boroughs, the townships Marion Heights, Kulpmont, and Atlas led us on the route.
In response to the negative person or persons who made the threat to call Gov. Wolf, I welcome a conversation with him. Speaking for myself and my fellow cruisers, we pay a fee to the state to register, inspect and buy our plates. We also pay our taxes to use the roads in Pennsylvania. Our vehicles are insured. We observed the regulations required by the state during this COVID-19 pandemic.
We are anticipating holding our 18th Annual Kulpmont Cruise in late August or early September if the state regulations are relaxed in the Green Phase.
Again we want to thank the cruisers and anybody who helped make our informal cruise a huge success.’
Joe Cesari,
President, Kulpmont Cruise Association