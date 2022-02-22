With a few more hints of spring — including temperatures predicted to reach near 60 degrees today and tomorrow — and more people taking to the road in their vehicles or on motorcycles and bicycles, it is a good time to review a few important highway safety reminders.
Perhaps that’s what state officials were thinking as well when they designated this week — through Feb. 26 — as Pennsylvania Highway Safety Law Awareness Week.
Based on early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, national traffic fatalities in the first nine months of 2021 rose about 12 percent over 2020 highway deaths. In Pennsylvania, the preliminary data for last year indicates that the number of fatal accidents increased by 10 percent.
As a new travel season approaches, it’s a good time to reset, to consider some of the frequent driver errors that result in death or serious injury.
For example, do we all recall that Pennsylvania law bans texting while driving? It is a primary offense for any driver to use their phone or any other portable electronic device to send, read or write text-based communications while their vehicle is in motion.
That’s a good thing, because distracted driving caused 11,019 crashes in 2020, resulting in 43 deaths, according to the most recent Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics report issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Distracted driving is one of the safety reminders that PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting during this Highway Safety Law Awareness Week. Others include:
Seat belts: Pennsylvania law requires any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle, as well as drivers and front-seat passengers. Children under the age of 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of 4 must ride in an approved child safety seat. Booster seats are required for all young passengers until they reach their eighth birthday.
Impaired driving: Penalties for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, depending on level of impairment and prior offenses, can include up to $10,000 in fines, up to five years in prison, up to an 18-month license suspension and one year of ignition interlock.
Speeding: Laws require motorists to drive at reasonable and prudent speeds for current conditions. Be especially careful when approaching crossing intersections, railroad grades or rounding curves and pay special attention to pedestrians, skaters, bicyclists and motorcyclists.
Young driver law: The state now licenses young drivers through a three-stage program, reflecting the drivers’ gradual progression in skill, experience and decision-making abilities. State officials said this law has proven effective in reducing crashes and fatalities involving people who are 16 and 17 years old.
These and other safety reminders help reduce crashes and deaths. It is our responsibility as licensed drivers to follow them.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.