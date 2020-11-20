I hope all you Democratic supporters realize what you have just done to this great country. The purpose of a socialist government is to make people think they aren’t smart enough or have the intelligence to make their own decisions so the government makes them for the people. The way Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Michael Bloomberg, and Joe Biden have instilled their hatred of President Trump in all who believed the lies and shams they told about him only proves they are correct.
You voted for a man who in 47 years in government has absolutely no accomplishments to speak. Yet you couldn’t support a president who has accomplished more in his four years without any cooperation from Democrats than any other president in modern history.
The Democrats in a position of power (I cannot refer to them as leaders) instilled in their followers (yes, followers; unable to think or reason for themselves) that President Trump was responsible for the COVID pandemic. The Democrats called him a xenophobe when he wanted to stop incoming travel from China.
That could not be further from the truth. Sure, he tried to downplay the seriousness of it at the time (no one at the time knew how serious it was) he did not want to cause people to panic and live in fear and isolation. That is what Democrats want you to do, live in fear and isolation. It is part of their greed for power.
Biden could not run his campaign on his accomplishments because he has none, so he spread lies about President Trump.
Here is what I think will happen, beginning with court-packing. Democrats will pack the courts with radical liberal judges who will reinterpret the amendments of the constitution to suit their agenda.
Then we have the Green New Deal which will increase the cost of gasoline and other petroleum products that we rely on every day to heat our homes, generate our electricity, and use for our transportation to get to our jobs, or attend events or visit family.
Need I go on? May God continue to bless us as he blessed us for four years with President Trump.
This is the greatest country on this earth for now. Let’s wait and see, but I don’t believe that will be true in three years.
Mike Brezgel,
Herndon