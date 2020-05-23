The financial wellbeing of many Americans has been declining since the beginning of the 1980s. From 1947 to 1979 U.S. productivity rose 119 percent and income for the bottom fifth rose 122 percent. From 1979 to 2009 the income for this group fell four percent while productivity rose 80 percent. Middle income earners have had much the same experience. This trend has continued with some slight variation since then. During this same time period income rose by 270 percent for the top 1 percent.
Unfortunately since the Reagan years, too many voters have fallen for the economic propagandists of the political think tanks created by the super rich and have voted for the politicians who support the economic system, neoliberalism, which has created this economic bonanza for the very few.
What happened starting in 1980s? Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher led the way to neoliberalism’s implementation. Reagan told us that supply side economics would benefit all by making the rich even richer and lift all of us like a rising tide lifts all boats. While the super rich continue to harvest an ever greater share of the national wealth, our boats have been left in the back waters of economic growth. Little trickled down our way.
Neoliberalism is capitalism on steroids. Its philosophic birth goes all the way back to 1947, with a gathering of some of the wealthiest men in the world. It took time for their principles to germinate, but Reagan and Thatcher brought them to bloom. It seeks to minimize intervention by governments and the maximization of market freedom. Markets would self-regulate. That’s a falsehood illuminated by the crash of 2008 that followed the deregulation of the banks. Neoliberalism advocates seek to “liberate” themselves from government regulations. They want to cut taxes and eliminate public services, social security and unions.
Most of us have been brainwashed on the wonders of capitalism, but never educated on its potential for harm. The plutocrats’ think tanks have so championed tax cuts that they seem to be the only thing on which Republicans run. Like Trump’s tax cuts, tax cuts go mostly to the wealthy and are followed by cuts in services for the rest of us. Neoliberal’s high priests tell us that an economy can’t thrive with high taxes, yet the Nordic countries thrive economically with very high taxes. Neoliberals have so demonized regulations, that many voters support the deregulation of protections on their own well-being.
Neoliberals have no ethical restraints on their single-minded quest for greater profits. It was they who sent manufacturing overseas to exploit foreign workers and increase profits. As they eviscerate the living planet on which we depend, they fight any constraints on their use of our air, water and land as dumps for their toxic wastes and the over consumption of natural resources. Because they are not bound by ethical restraints, we need good regulations to protect ourselves and the living planet. Exxon’s own scientists warned of the coming climate crisis four decades ago. Not only did Exxon cover up the information, but led in the financing of climate change deniers.
Donald Trump campaigned on the economic malaise created by neoliberalism. It may have sounded good to some voters, but greed is a hallmark of his personality and neoliberalism. Since entering office he has given countless gifts to the corporations and wealthy and has been blindly backed by the Republican neoliberals in Congress like true believers Pat Toomey and Fred Keller.
A vote for virtually any Republican is a vote for environmental destruction and less for ordinary workers. Don’t listen to what they say, look at how they vote. Donald Trump is an environmental, health and long-term economic disaster.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.