According to Christian tradition, greed is one of the seven deadly sins. This scourge is no better evidenced than in the behavior of U.S. oil companies.
With combined profits in 2021 of $75 billion, Shell, Chevron, BP, and Exxon could have easily absorbed the increased cost of oil and kept gas prices affordable. Instead, while holding unused oil leases (to limit supply), they chose to buy back their own stock to drive up its price.
The result? More wealth for executives (from the stocks that are part of their compensation) and stockholders.
A windfall profits tax bill has been recently introduced in Congress. The bill would tax the largest oil companies, which are recording their biggest profits in years, and use the money to provide quarterly checks to Americans facing gasoline price gouging.
No, U.S. oil companies, greed is not good.
Howard Woodring,
Lewisburg