This is in response to Senator Yaw’s My Turn from Aug. 24 in which he criticizes the practices used for mining and disposal of solar panels and wind turbines as evidence that these technologies are not clean.
Unfortunately, his analysis completely misses the point. Renewable energy is “clean” because it is not associated with harmful emissions of greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide and methane, that are causing the climate crisis. While there is room for improvement regarding sustainable practices for manufacturing and recycling materials for solar and wind energy, this is also true of other technologies, like cell phones.
It is more important than generating renewable energy does not emit greenhouse gases.
Pennsylvania DEP recently released a report demonstrating that almost 90 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania come from the production or burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil, natural gas) for industrial uses, transportation, or electricity production. Senator Yaw says that he believes in addressing climate change and has demonstrated this by supporting legislation that will improve the electric vehicle infrastructure in Pennsylvania, reducing emissions from our transportation sector.
The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) addresses emissions from the electricity sector. This is the right path because it is important that we move quickly to reduce our greenhouse emissions in order to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. We urge Sen. Yaw to reconsider and support RGGI to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect the health and safety of citizens in Pennsylvania.
Sandy Field,
Lewisburg