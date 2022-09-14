The New York state, criminal fraud indictment of Steve Bannon, who had been federally charged but pardoned before trial by his majesty, one-lamentable-term, former president, Donald Trump, should, but probably won’t, make some Pennsylvania Republicans think twice about their scary candidates for governor and U.S. Senator in the upcoming general election.
Just how far into the depths the Republican Party has sunk is evidenced by the poor quality of Trump-endorsed standard bearers, the extreme Doug Mastriano, a proponent of the Big Lie, running from the prospect of testifying about the extent of his participation in the festivities on Jan. 6; and laughable, New Jersey huckster, (“I can sell you a remedy for that!”) Mehmet Oz. I’d suggest that when you lay with dogs, you rise with fleas, but the comparison demeans canines.
In retrospect, Trump has fabricated many hilarious punchlines, from “Obama wasn’t born in the U.S.,” “the phone call was perfect!,” not to mention his recurring favorites, “Witch hunt!!,” which vies for frequency with “I won the 2020 election by a landslide!”
Another good one: “I will drain the swamp!” Curious that so many of his close associates were convicted. No worries, though, because when he was the prez, he wasn’t reluctant to extend pardons to so many of his inner circle, except, perhaps, to Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney who now keeps his distance from the Donald, most likely to avoid the stench.
Now that he’s marched off to Mar-a-Lago with national security secrets he was not entitled to take with him, for nefarious reasons about which we so far can only speculate, while facing a civil tax cheat case in New York and and prospective criminal charges for post-election misconduct in Georgia, the “drain the swamp” mantra may be the funniest. But hey, neighbors, if he’s still your guy, I admire your propensity to grin and bear it!
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg