Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow or sleet accumulations of less than a half inch, along with a light glaze of ice over the higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads may be slippery early this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect improving travel conditions after dawn, as temperatures rise above freezing in many locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&