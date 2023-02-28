Recently, several local and national papers ran stories about the educator shortage that we are facing regionally and across our state and nation. I want to thank The Daily Item for covering this issue and for highlighting — in the story and through video — the passion and dedication of our regional teachers and administrators!
As an educational service agency serving Snyder, Union, Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties, the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit is committed to supporting districts by finding innovative ways to grow the next generation of educators, including teachers, non-teaching professionals, paraprofessionals and administrators.
We believe this can happen in two ways. First, by assessing the resources available in communities to create pathways that are equitable, flexible and inclusive of non-traditional approaches for high school students, college students and adults interested in a career in education. Second, by sharing stories of educators’ positive impact within their school communities and the rewards of choosing careers in education.
Examples of innovative pathways include a new Luzerne Community College Teacher Academy opening in the fall in which rising juniors and seniors interested in education can enroll in two, tuition-free education classes per semester at the Watsontown campus, with virtual and other site locations to be determined. This program is in addition to the dual enrollment courses our districts are already offering students in partnership with local colleges and universities (which can result in students graduating high school with an associate degree!).
Additionally, the CSIU offers a Guest Teacher program that provides substitute teacher training to individuals who have a bachelor’s degree, but do not have, or have never held, a Pennsylvania teaching certificate. This program has options for current education majors as well as classroom monitors. For more information, visit www.csiu.org/guestteacher
The CSIU is proud to share the first of a series of videos promoting educational pathways and the impact of careers in education. This video tells the story of Brett Sarnoski, a Central Columbia School District teacher who is educating and nurturing students in an exemplary manner while helping to grow and inspire generations of future teachers. The CSIU invites you to watch and share this story: https://youtu.be/0tg0sgKzS2g.
Every district has stories like this, and the CSIU wants to help tell these stories — not only to demonstrate the positive impact teachers make but to share the creative ways that districts are creating pathways for students to enter careers in education.
I have had the pleasure of working as an educator for the last 33 years and know that there is no better profession to make a positive impact on the world! Many of us have stories of that teacher or that coach who saw something in us that we did not yet see in ourselves. It was through their belief in our abilities that we succeeded. Now more than ever it is important to tell their stories so that we can inspire others to take on these important roles in our communities!
Dr. John Kurelja is the executive director of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.