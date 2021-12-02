The three-story addition to Green Thumb Industries (GTI) in Danville is difficult to miss from a lot of locations in the borough.
It’s the largest building project undertaken here since Giant was built on nearby Church Street or since Danville Elementary School was built near the high school.
Its size could be seen as ominous, especially to anyone resistant to change or to the fact that medical marijuana is considered a safe and effective treatment for many ailments.
Instead, people should be looking at this as a harbinger of several great things.
GTI is going to add jobs gradually as the project nears completion in 2023. One hundred more jobs for people in the region, many of whom have families. Those employees might not all be Montour County residents, but they’re going to have lunch here. They’re going to shop here. They’re going to discover and take advantage of the Valley’s hidden gems, like Montour Preserve and Hess Field. They’re going to show up to the Spring Fling, the Fall Arts and Crafts Fair, the Danville Heritage Festival.
The facility’s size is also an example of the explosive growth of the medical marijuana industry in the state since it first started handing out growing and selling permits in 2017. GTI was one of the first in the state to win a permit and by 2018 its new Danville facility, in a remodeled portion of Iron Town Commerce Center — the former TRW manufacturing plant — had planted and harvested its first plants.
Flash forward to today and the facility is part of the Chicago-based company’s national footprint of 16 manufacturing facilities, 66 open retail locations and operations over 14 different markets. The company employs 3,400 people and has seen its revenue increase by 48.7 percent year-over-year to $233.7 million, according to the company’s 2021 third-quarter financial report.
More important than the growth of the industry and maybe even more important than the new jobs being created is what this sort of building project can mean for Danville, Montour County and the region.
A burgeoning company in an explosive new industry is pumping enough cash into their facility to construct one of the biggest buildings in the borough.
To other potential businesses and investors, that kind of growth is an indicator of a region rich with opportunities and available workforce.