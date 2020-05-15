The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our daily lives in so many ways, even in the way the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA) is able to collect and distribute voting information for this General Primary election. For this election only, LWVLA has decided the Voters Guide will be available only online, as a printable and downloadable document. We will NOT create a printed version. We have not made this decision lightly, but we must acknowledge the following three issues:
1. Since we cannot change the content of the Voters Guide once it is printed, a printed guide stood a high chance of containing inaccurate information during this period of evolving decisions and uncertainties such as polling locations and election date.
2. Some locations where we distribute Voters Guide are not open at this time or may not be fully open with easy access leading up to Election Day, Tuesday, June 2.
3. We also want to protect the many people who distribute the Voters Guide and the business employees and owners who host copies of the Voters Guide throughout Union County. By removing the need for our volunteers to be out in the community and the handling of printed materials we reduce the risk of contagion.
Our on-line Voters Guide is now available on our website: https://lwvlewisburgarea.org/. This document is set up to be printed at home. While our Voters Guide is specific to Union County, voters from all counties and states can find their voting/elections information at https://www.vote411.org/. This is a one-stop voter information site where you can see what is on your ballot, register to vote or check your voter registration, find your polling place and much more. As always, the candidates supply answers to the policy questions directly and those answers are unedited.
We wish the many businesses that traditionally make space for our Voters Guide well, and thank them. We thank the County Office of Elections and Registration for preparing a safe and secure election on June 2. I also thank the wonderful League volunteers who assemble the Voters Guide and so admirably support League work toward a more engaged citizenry.
Please be educated voters and take the time to vote this primary season. You make this effort worthwhile.
Teri MacBride is the president of League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area. She is a member of The Daily Item’s Community Advisory Board.