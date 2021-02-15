I believe we had had an election that was filled with fraud with Pennsylvania at the top of the list. President Trump, Congressmen Fred Keller and Dan Meuser, and others are following their Biblical values. Those who called for the impeachment of President Trump and for Fred Keller and Dan Meuser to resign are wrong. People are lying about the election, these Godly men and their principles.
God says in his word “all liars will be forever in the Lake of Fire.” (Revelation 21:8). The radical Democrats and media may try to deceive the country, but God has the first and last word. Remember, it is appointed unto men once to die, then the judgment!
John Benick,
Trevorton