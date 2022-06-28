For decades, all many Americans asked was for lawmakers to do something on gun reform in the United States. The “something” that President Joe Biden signed into law on Saturday wasn’t everything, but it was more than the nation has seen in nearly three decades.
The bipartisan bill was pushed through with more than two dozen Republicans supporting the law. That included 15 Senators — including Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey — and 14 Congressmen. In the House, Brian Fitzpatrick was the only Pa. Republican to support the measure.
The latest attempt at gun reform was pushed following another rash of mass shootings, including one that left 10 dead in a Buffalo grocery story and 21 dead — including 19 students — in a Texas elementary school.
Among the key parts of the legislation are:
n Improving the National Instant Criminal Background System examination of juvenile records.
n Allowing for an extended background check process for buyers under 21 years of age.
n Strengthening the penalty for illegal straw purchases and cracking down on gun trafficking by creating an explicit federal prohibition on the transport or shipment of firearms if there is reasonable cause to believe the recipient cannot have them.
n Ensuring that the current prohibition on firearm possession for those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence applies to serious dating partners.
n Getting more grant money to states to implement state crisis intervention programs, such as mental health, drug, and/or veterans courts, and extreme risk protection order laws that include due process protections.
“This bipartisan gun safety bill protects the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens while taking steps to make our communities safer,” Sen. Toomey said. “It will strengthen background checks, provide federal assistance for state crisis intervention programs, enhance penalties for trafficking and straw purchasing firearms, and invest in school safety and mental health. This represents significant progress in keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and the dangerously mentally ill.”
Again, it’s not everything, but it is something, more than this nation has put forth since the assault weapons ban expired 29 years ago.
Will that be enough? It is an unanswerable question but after years of tragedies and asking why this keeps happening here, it represents concrete action.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.