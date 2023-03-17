John Hao, a 20-year-old student critically injured in the recent mass shooting at Michigan State University is now paralyzed from the chest down.
Imagine for a moment that it was your son or daughter.
One minute a fun-loving sports fan, as Hao’s friends describe him, the next minute in a hospital bed unable to move from the chest down.
Picture your child in that bed.
While this shooting happened in Michigan (where three other students were killed and four others critically wounded besides Hao), these deadly events happen everywhere. Laws can reduce these tragedies. Yet when Pennsylvania MAGA Republicans had a chance to protect their constituents from gun violence they declined. They blocked legislation in 2022 that would have banned assault weapons, required safe storage of firearms and established an extreme risk protection order shown to prevent mass shootings and reduce gun suicides.
They blocked measures to reduce the illegal sale and trafficking of firearms, including legislation that would require lost or stolen firearms to be reported to law enforcement. www.americanprogressaction.org (http://www.americanprogressaction.org/).
This proves MAGA Republicans are more concerned about contributions from the gun lobby than their constituents’ safety.
Contact your state representative and ask them to pass gun safety measures.
Claire Gawinowicz,
Oreland
