‘Every time a gun in the home was used in a self-defense or legally justifiable shooting, there were 4 unintentional shootings, 7 criminal assaults or homicides, and 11 attempted or completed suicides.” — Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery (1998)
Every year, 8,000 children ages 1-17 in the United States are killed or injured by guns. Among those, 1,839 children and teens die from gun violence, 992 are murdered, 693 die from gun suicide and 99 are killed unintentionally. Gun violence is a public health crisis that jeopardizes children’s health and safety. Over 90% of all firearm deaths among children and adolescents that occur in industrialized nations occur in America.
In 2016, 8 American children age 19 and younger were killed every day by gun violence. This is twice the number of children who die from cancer, 5 times the number from heart disease and 15 times the number from infections according to the Children’s Defense Fund. This is the equivalent of 128 Newtown shootings. Remember that the outrage of Newtown occurs daily in U.S. cities, suburbs and rural areas.
Pediatricians regularly treat children injured or killed by firearms: Toddlers who find loaded guns in the home; children who experience gun violence in their communities or at school; and adolescents who attempt suicide. While mass shootings (defined as 4 or more deaths during a single incident) capture headlines and occur every 1.6 weeks in America, it is the daily acts of gun violence — suicide, homicide, unintentional shootings — that injure and kill children at alarming rates.
Firearm deaths are a fixture in American life. There were 1.5 million of them between 1968 and 2017. That’s higher than the number of soldiers killed in every U.S. conflict since the American War for Independence in 1775.
Gun violence is a public health epidemic and must be addressed that way. Everyday gun violence kills 110 people in our country. In an entire year only 6 people die in Japan and 50 people die in England due to gun violence. If we had an agent, be it a virus or some other form of life, that was killing 100 people and injuring hundreds of others a day, would we not call it a public health problem? Would we not undertake a scientific study? The oversimplification of violence as a problem of social justice, social illness or even mental illness is unjustified. It is also ludicrous to think that arming teachers is the answer when even the police are outgunned by the perpetrators.
Local, state and federal government officials have done very little legislatively to address this public health epidemic of gun violence except for “thoughts and prayers.” This all is occurring when a clear majority of Americans say they want Congress to enact stricter gun violence reduction measures. Every senator and representative as well as the president bears a responsibility to take meaningful action to protect our children, families and communities.
It is obscene that someone can legally purchase equipment to make a gun fire 500 rounds in one minute. It is obscene that an 18-year-old can legally purchase an assault rifle. It is also obscene that nothing has been done by our local, state and federal governmental officials after all of the massacres (Columbine, Littleton, Newtown, Parkland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, El Paso, Las Vegas to just name a few).
Tackling any epidemic requires comprehensive, common-sense solutions at every level of government and the partnership of all of us to come together to push for policy change. We have the tools that are needed to stop this public health epidemic as other countries have done; our elected officials just need the political backbone to enact them. The tools include:
n Stronger gun laws. Consideration of Red Flag Laws. Enactment of common-sense firearm legislation, including stronger background checks; banning assault weapons, ghost guns and high capacity ammunition magazines; supporting effective extreme risk protection orders; addressing firearm trafficking and encouraging safe firearm storage. If there is a firearm at home, it should be stored unloaded and locked up with the ammunition stored separately.
n Opposing legislation to weaken current gun laws.
n Violence prevention programs. Support for programs addressing the needs of at-risk children and children exposed to violence.
n Research. Funding for gun violence prevention research and public health surveillance.
n Mental health access. Ensuring children and their families have access to appropriate mental health services particularly to address the effects of exposure to violence. Our current health care system does not meet the needs of children with mental health disorders. Although 1 in 5 children in the U.S. suffer from a diagnosable mental health disorder, only 21 percent of affected children actually receive needed treatment.
All of us deserve to be safe from gun violence. Please work to advance meaningful gun violence prevention legislation.
Dr. Pat Bruno is a pediatrician with Geisinger. He is the medical director for the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury.