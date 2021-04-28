Back in the 18th century, Americans understood the distinction between civilian guns — guns used for hunting and sport — and military guns — guns used to inflict mass killings. This is why, for example, ordinary citizens owned shotguns and non-automatic rifles but did not own cannons.
This distinction continued through the 19th century even after the invention of automatic weapons, ie, “machine guns.” Again, automatic weapons were reserved for use by the U.S. Army and state militia (National Guard) to protect citizens from external threats.
This distinction became blurred in the 20th century due to the efforts of the NRA to convince rural gun owners that any attempt to in any way limit their access to any gun was a violation of their 2nd Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.” Purposefully ignored in this propaganda campaign was the first clause of this amendment explaining why citizens had this right: To ensure firearms were readily available to “well-regulated state militia” in times of war (think April 1775 Concord, Massachusetts).
Also ignored by the NRA was the fact that nothing in the 2nd Amendment prohibits the government from regulating what “arms” citizens can “keep.” This is no different than the 1st Amendment which, while guaranteeing the right of free speech does not prohibit the government from regulating what language can be publicly said. For instance, it is illegal to use language intended to incite an insurrection (think Jan. 6’s rallying cry: “Take Back Your Country”).
Fortunately, we can take comfort in the fact that the majority of responsible gun owners understand the distinction between civilian and military guns and that restricting public access to military guns is not a political issue, but a public safety issue no different than the opioid crisis (both, if used irresponsibility, can kill).
Unfortunately, we must also be concerned that our politicians are too afraid of the NRA to address this public safety issue because of the sad reality that to oppose the NRA is to subject oneself to death threats by those whose self-worth is measured by how many guns they own.
Peter Engstrom,
Danville