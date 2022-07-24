When I was a kid, Westerns were popular on television. Both the forces of crime and justice from the good guys in white hats against the bad guys in black hats came from the barrel of a gun. I was a kid from Texas who played with toy guns, playing cops and robbers. Soon real guns entered my life. Near my twenties, my brother-in-law was killed in the aftermath of a robbery, and a real cops and robbers’ story began. A few years later, a young woman I loved bought a pawnshop pistol, borrowed a car, drove to the countryside and shot herself — outside of the car so as not to get the borrowed car soiled with her blood and brains. Self-murder is not a simple melodrama of good guys and bad guys.
Most handgun deaths in the U.S. result from homicides and suicides. Cited by the Washington Post, the CDC reports that guns account for most suicides and are almost entirely responsible for the rise in homicides from 2018 to 2021.
On the July 4 weekend when seven were randomly murdered at the parade in Highland Park, the Post reports that in Chicago, 10 people were killed and more than 60 wounded in a string of shootings that weekend. One person was killed and four wounded outside a Sacramento nightclub. Two people were shot to death in Haltom City, Texas, and a neighbor and three police officers were injured over July 4th there. A man was killed too in Clinton, N.C. and later, six people, including two children, were injured in a separate shooting in that town. So far this year, the U.S. has already seen 320 mass shootings.
A mass murder is defined as the killing of three or more people in the same incident. Whether single killing or mass murder, I don’t want to admit it, but gun violence is part of our national character. It was part of our war of national independence in the colonies and frontier, in the myth of Western expansion, attempted genocide of Native Peoples, in our Civil War, from the time of colonialism in our hemisphere like the Mexican War, and later speaking softly and carrying that Big Stick, carried into Central and South America and the Pacific.
I’m not proud of this legacy of gun violence. But this impulse to aggress and react can be tamed, reduced. We can find more discerning, better ways than resort to violence. We have done so already, devising codes of laws and ethics, cultivating morals, creating more equitable justice, solving conflicts with treaties, and in understanding our motives and psyches.
Technology engineers amazing tools: untraceable ghost guns, automatic rifles for the military sold over the counter, made for mass murder. Mass killings or single suicide, they’re innovations too that can make guns safer. Personalized “smart guns” could reduce injuries, preventing youth suicides and tragic unintentional shootings by children. Personalized guns could make stolen firearms used in crimes useless to criminals. Law enforcement officers at risk of having their handgun taken and shot by their own weapons would be safer with personalized guns. Single-user devices can stem some of the carnage unlike trigger locks that can be disabled.
Most mass shooters are young white men who purchase firearms legally. Instead of stories of heroes and villains, we can redefine masculinity. Uncoupling social anxiety from raging reaction won’t be easy. Toxic masculinity of any kind is a red flag. Guns are marketed with regaining “your man card,” gaining power to overcome loss of social dominance, and reasserting manly supremacy with a firearm. (If you haven’t looked at gun ads, read Jenna Bergman’s article in the Columbia Political Review).
Who needs an easy, too-accessible reassurance about being man enough? A young man from his teens to his early 20s could be depressed, confused about his adult place in society, feeling unseen, with first impulses for suicide, and a desire imagined in revenge to take others with him to his grave. Can we make seeing manhood and racial identity more validated in moral courage, in ways less violent? Can we make being a man less toxic so these young white men can see an alternative to death’s easy power?
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia.
