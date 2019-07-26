Almost daily we are made aware that drug addiction is harming society. Part of the clinical definition of addiction is “a primary, chronic disease of brain reward … characterized by the inability to consistently abstain, impairment in personal control and significant problems with one’s behaviors and interpersonal relationships.”
While society’s spotlight is on drugs there is a more sinister addiction eating at our society. This legal addiction may be more detrimental than any chemical dependence. Twitter, and other online communication platforms, have unleashed our sordid, unfiltered qualities. Across the centuries “society” has molded us into pseudo civil creatures. It has taken only a few years for these addictive internet platforms to injure these long-honed social civilities.
Twitter and its kin have provided the ability to insult, trash and bully another person or group instantly from a cowardly distance. As humans we react instinctively when provoked. Words make us laugh, cry and become angry. We have licensed ourselves to say things at distance while hiding behind keyboards and servers that we, after thought, would not say during personal interaction.
Many have become addicted to instant and thoughtless self-gratification; the false feeling that their every whim and opinion is important and must be shared; consequence be damned. Society is relentlessly injured by Tweets, and other instantaneous digital communications.
Mindless thoughts digitally fly from the top to the bottom of our society. We are in the “Wild West” of the digital age similar to the 1400s with the invention of the printing press and its liberalization of civil conscience. As we know from history, what emerged was a bumpy ride.
The question is, will society’s addiction to base gossip and innuendo spur a second Renaissance or Enlightenment? I don’t see it.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg