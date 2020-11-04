Not to be lost amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases across the world, nation and state is the fact that we are about to crown a bunch of district champions in high school sports this week.
While championships have already been won in girls tennis, golf and cross country, gold medals will be awarded for field hockey, boys and girls soccer and football by the end of the weekend.
Considering the up and down nature of the summer and even into August and September, it was a toss-up whether or not any high school sports would be played. The fact that we have gotten to this point is pretty remarkable, a testament that if we do the right, safe and appropriate things we can pull off some things during this pandemic.
On Aug. 7, days before fall practices were scheduled to start, the PIAA put a two-week hold on the season. Despite a recommendation from Gov. Tom Wolf that youth and scholastic sports not be played the rest of this calendar year, the PIAA approved the fall sports season on Aug. 21, allowing local officials and districts throughout the state to make decisions based on local information.
There were a couple of Valley events postponed or canceled because of COVID, but the overwhelming majority of games have been played. Players are wearing masks on the sideline and on the bus to travel to road games. Temperatures are still regularly checked. The little things, things that a lot of people complain about infringing on their rights, have worked so far.
There are still about a dozen sports teams playing, including teams from Danville, East Juniata, Lewisburg, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Northumberland Christian, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Southern Columbia and Warrior Run.
They should be applauded for the success they have enjoyed this fall. They should also be applauded for finding a way to succeed in a global pandemic, by consistently doing the right things. It was important to them to play, so they did the right things.
We still feel there was — and in some cases still is — too much focus on getting kids on a field and parents in the stands ahead of prioritizing students struggling to learn remotely or even get access to their classes.
But we cannot diminish what these athletes and coaches have accomplished. It should serve as a reminder that the minor inconveniences many still complain about can work if we remain vigilant.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.