Would people get over the insurrection nonsense already? Explain to me how a few hundred yahoos storming the Capitol posed the greatest threat to our Republic since the Civil War?
Greater than the bombing of the Senate, armed attack by Puerto Rican separatists on the Congress, four presidents assassinated, three attempted assassinations, shooting of Congressmen playing softball, Pearl Harbor. Really?
Greater than BLM, Antifa and its supporters causing billions of dollars in damage, murdering people, including police and civilians, injuring thousands more, burning and looting stores, homes, businesses, and churches? Attacking courthouses for months on end? Taking over parts of cities, government offices, denying people their civil rights? Pulling people from their cars and beating them half to death?
According to the media, the riots last summer were mostly peaceful protests. The same media that encouraged and justified all that violence, some even cheering it on, remain outraged over the Capitol riots.
The same media that doesn’t report Joe Biden’s quid pro quo with the Ukrainians, something the Democrats said was an impeachable offense when they thought President Donald Trump did it. The same media that won’t call Biden out about his son’s business deals. The same media that won’t mention Biden’s gaffes and lapses at the summit. His rambling speeches. Or the protests against Kamala Harris in Guatemala, or its president blaming Biden and Harris’s policies for the crisis at the border. Had it been Trump, all that would have been front-page news.
Nor will the media report that it’s easier to vote in Georgia and Texas than in Biden’s home state of Delaware. That the majority of Americans want voter ID. Or that the Republicans, including our Congressman Keller, were more than willing to investigate all political violence, including that from the left and the Democrats refused.
So, Congressman Keller, fight the good fight. Your critics are hypocrites, lacking any semblance of integrity. Don’t change because they never will. They’ll preach about the righteousness of the First Amendment, but have no problem it being denied to those they disagree with. Hypocrites!
William J. Folk,
McClure