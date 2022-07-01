Within the next week or so, a portion of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project will open, an exciting moment that has been in the works since the late 1950s.
On Wednesday, dozens of dignitaries, some who have worked for years on the thruway, had their day in the sun for an official ribbon cutting. It came days after an estimated 6,000 residents walked or biked the near-mile bridge that anchors the northern section of the highway.
PennDOT announced this week that it plans to open the northern section, connecting Route 15 in Winfield to Route 147 near Montandon, to public traffic after the Independence Day holiday.
A press release following up Wednesday’s ceremony noted the fact that the thruway was initially proposed following a Route 15 corridor study completed in 1959. Work on the project actually started in the 1970s, work that is still visible today when drivers enter or exit the Routes 11/15 expressway onto the strip. There a small portion of the highway swings west without a connection, a starting point with no end.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, among a long list of lawmakers on hand this week, remembered this “road to nowhere” as a child and wondered “who would stop a road?”
It turns out, as with a lot of things, funding stops a road.
Right now the final tally for the project, including the southern section that will eventually connect the Winfield interchange to the floating, 50-year-old portion in Selinsgrove, is about $900 million. That total could go up during the construction of the southern section, expected to be completed in 2027.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District executive Eric High said “economic challenges” since the original study more than 60 years ago meant the road project was put on hold for decades. Eventually, the efforts of many federal, state and municipal leaders led to full funding in 2013. That’s why Wednesday’s event included visits from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, state Rep. Culver, state Senators John Gordner and Gene Yaw, former congressman Chris Carney, former state Rep. Russ Fairchild, commissioners from Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties and other municipal leaders.
“This is a historic day, a memorable day. It is a legacy day 60 years in the making,” Sen. Gordner said, speaking for thousands of Valley residents who have waited a long time.
Another celebration will be needed five years from now when the “road to nowhere” actually leads somewhere. But for now, be grateful for what we have and those who worked so hard to make it happen.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.