My husband was admitted to a nursing home across in Selinsgrove. Had he been admitted with certain conditions, Medicare and insurance would have started paying the bills, but he does not meet those terms. So now we must pay monthly, the ungodly amount of over $10,500.
After becoming broke in a very short time, then Medicare takes over.
I do hope Fred Keller reads this letter and gets to doing something about those homes being able to put people in the poor house.
When you work all your life and have to hand it over, just like that, it’s a hard pill to swallow. Hope this letter hits home.
Marian Hoffman,
Freeburg