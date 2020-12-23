Dan Meuser’s defense of the Amicus Brief he and 125 other Republicans filed is laughable. He would have us believe that it was only to seek “clarification on whether they violated the United States Constitution.” Bull! From their brief: “Support of Plaintiff’s Motion ……for a Preliminary Injunction.” Meuser knows full well that Texas’ suit asks “to enjoin……Defendant States from certifying their electors and participating in the electoral college vote”
The Pennsylvania election code has 268 pages of fine print. And Act 77 and Act 12 add many more pages. I suspect that in these, the law assigns the conduct of elections to a variety of officials at both the state and county level.
While it is possible that some of the actions taken at those levels are questionable, none of the actions addressed by Meuser gave special treatment to any specific voters. For example, if Lancaster County chose not to allow “curing” mail in ballots, all their voters were treated equally.
If, as Meuser implies, the problem was that a state did not follow every election law exactly, then I submit that the other 46 states had the same problem to some degree. It is no coincidence that the states singled out, if the suit were successful, would give the election to Trump.
That is the only reason the suit was filed and Dan Meuser knows it.
William Fisher,
Watsontown