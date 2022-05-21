My interest in horticulture began when I was 13 years old. My friend asked me if I could help fold cardboard shipping boxes at a local greenhouse. I worked at the greenhouse through high school and in my senior year at Line Mountain I decided to go to Williamsport Area Community College (WACC) to study floriculture.
WACC was close to home, and I could afford the tuition with minimal debt.
At Williamsport Area Community College I learned about botany, plant science, florals, chemistry, plant fertility, and soil science and our classes visited greenhouses and farms regularly.
I kept working at Snyder’s Greenhouse and Mr. Snyder became a mentor to me so I could learn the business of growing and selling plants. I grew tomato, pepper, cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli transplants for local truck patch farmers.
I graduated with an associate degree and transferred to West Virginia University to continue my studies in a four-year degree program but my first year there was more partying than studying so I returned home at the end of the first year. To my surprise, my dad had uncovered the cement floor of our long-demolished chicken house and had readied this space to build a greenhouse to start a business. I grew a business from clients that wanted plants not being supplied by Mr. Snyder and with his blessing, I eventually married his daughter!
I also tried selling cars and sold a Honda to a large agricultural seed corn producer on the east coast. He offered me a job with his company and said that if I could sell him a car, I could sell seed, and I did for the next three years.
After saving enough money, my wife and I purchased 10 acres of land and prepared a half-acre for growing and selling annuals and hanging baskets, both retail and wholesale. A year later we grew a Christmas Poinsettia crop that flourished. We added another three-quarter acre of greenhouse space to increase our volume. A large supermarket chain became our largest commercial client for about 15 years while we also sold to small proprietors and retailers.
My wife did the bookkeeping while I managed the growing business of between 30-35 seasonal employees with the shared belief that anything will sell if it is high quality. Schwalm’s has 74,000 square feet of greenhouse space, uses flood floor technology using recycled water, boom watering, and automated hanging basket watering systems.
We operated at full capacity until 2017 when our manager retired and we ended our retail sales business, focusing primarily on contract growing. We still supply to select local stores and vendors. I’ve been very fortunate to always have supportive people surrounding me, including my family, friends, and an excellent group of employees.
What I learned at WACC was the knowledge and skills that I needed to gain confidence at doing a hands-on job that I enjoyed. I preferred two years of hands-on studies over a four year degree, and Williamsport Area Community College was just what I needed.
Dan Schwalm and his wife, Patty have been operating Schwalm’s Greenhouse for more than 40 years in service to residents and vendors of the Central Susquehanna Valley and across Pennsylvania.