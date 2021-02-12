Feb. 12 is the birthday of two great men, both born on the same day in the same year — 1809. One was, of course, Abraham Lincoln; the other, Charles Darwin, whose theory of evolution by natural selection forever changed our understanding of the world.
For evolution deniers, what we’ve learned about new strains of coronavirus should be all the evidence they need. Natural selection has — in a period of one short year — evolved at least three (probably more) new variants of the deadly disease and humans have abetted the process. If we understand how these new strains evolved, we can stop the spread. But we’re all tired of hearing about wearing masks and social distancing. Yet following that advice not only protects us and those around us from getting sick, equally important — it helps to slow or stop the evolution of ever more dangerous variants of the virus.
Natural selection is not a difficult concept. So why do some people refuse to heed the advice of scientists, confident that there’s no risk? Darwin may have had the answer to that too. “Ignorance,” he said, “begets confidence far more often than does knowledge.” Happy birthday Darwin.
Clyde Peeling,
Allenwood