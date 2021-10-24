I read Jim Charles letter to the editor of Oct. 19 with interest. It was entitled In God We Trust.
He asked us to fill in the blank as to who we trust. He gave us many choices of people; Trump, Biden, and organizations such as the U.N., the U.S.A., the media, etc. or God.
This kind of makes you think. What does Trust in God really mean?
Even the Nazi German belt buckle said “God with us,” so they were saying they were trusting in God ... it didn’t work.
Trust in God to do what? Does it mean for Him to do what you want Him to do? The Bible is pretty clear on this. It means to trust Him to do what He says He will do.
We can trust God to get rid of all of man’s governments, including the U.N., democracies, communism, etc. God never intended for man to rule himself. Check out the Garden of Eden.
You pray for that kingdom to come in the Lord’s Prayer, and this will bring God’s will to be done on the Earth as it is in Heaven.
Until then, we are to be ambassadors of that kingdom and not get involved in the dirty politics of man’s government. That kingdom will solve all of mankind’s problems including sickness, death, old age, war, racism, etc. We are in the last days of the old system. Happy days are close at hand.
This is only what the “Trust in God” means. Trust Him to do these things. Things He says He will do. Or hobble along on your own plans and fail.
Richard Kemble,
Watsontown