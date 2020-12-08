Why do we have child labor, minimum wage and wages and hours laws? Let's see!
Have you ever heard the horror stories about employers locking their employees in unsafe working environments, keeping them long hours, sometimes without rest or lunch breaks and paying them peon wages? It still happens today in spite of federal labor laws, and it usually involves illegal immigrants smuggled into this country from Mexico and other poor countries.
As a 12-year-old boy, I was hired to load bales of hay or straw onto a farm wagon when the summer sun and humidity were at its peak and then stack those bales in a hot storage barn. I was paid 60 cents an hour.
In the fall, I was hired to rake leaves for a local businessman who owned a brick home on a large corner lot with big trees and lots of leaves. If I worked hard and did a good job, I was paid 50 cents an hour.
I also had an early morning paper route with more than 200 customers. I delivered the papers before daylight in all kinds of weather in about two hours. The pay was $12 a month with a bonus of 50 cents a week if I didn't miss delivery to more than three customers a week.
At the age of 15, I secured a part-time job after school and Saturdays at a neighborhood grocery store stocking shelves, cleaning floors, sidewalks, etc. I was paid 70 cents an hour.
When I was in college, I worked an eight hour shift from 3-11, seven days a week in a manufacturing plant and was paid $1 an hour. I also had part-time jobs at a gas station and at the newspaper and unloaded railroad cars loaded with bananas.
These are just some of the reasons why we have labor laws today that regulate ages, wages, hours and working conditions, including overtime pay rates. This is also the reason why labor unions still exist today.
Unfortunately, this is why we have millionaire CEOs who have shipped jobs overseas to China, India, Vietnam and other poor countries. Although labor laws are still important for workers today, the keys for self-improvement are hard work and education.
David L. Faust,Selinsgrove