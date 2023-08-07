Kudos to Hartleton Borough for their beautiful community park!
The pavilion is large and outfitted with plenty of cheerfully painted picnic tables; the grounds are neatly mowed and carefully maintained; the playground is outfitted with a variety of fun equipment; and the gazebo is charming.
Visitors can barbecue on a smaller grill or lay out racks across cinder blocks for a larger event. And, always welcome in picnic sites, the bathroom has running water, soap, and toilet paper, and is immaculate.
The Union County Democratic Committee was delighted to host its summer picnic there, and we thank the borough for establishing and maintaining such a lovely park for the residents of Union County.
Shari Jacobson,
Union Township